World
At least 2,900 people dead in Morocco, with more than 5,500 injured
Rescue efforts have entered their sixth day in Morocco, as teams desperately search for survivors. At least 2,900 people have been killed by the magnitude 6-point-8 earthquake, which struck on Friday shaking most of the country. As hopes of finding any more survivors diminishes, displaced people forced to live in tents are becoming fearful for their future, as Danielle Robertson reports.
September 14, 2023
