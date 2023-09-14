POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mayor says number of deaths in city of Derna could reach 20,000
02:43
World
Mayor says number of deaths in city of Derna could reach 20,000
The number of people killed by the devastating floods that hit Libya's eastern city of Derna is set to rise dramatically with local officials saying it could be as high as 20-thousand. The catastrophic flooding happened after two nearby dams burst their banks washing away part of the port city. Rescuers are still struggling to recover bodies from the sea. Mikail Malik has the latest
September 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?