Spain's ex-soccer chief appears in court over sex assault probe
04:40
World
Spain's ex-soccer chief appears in court over sex assault probe
Former Spanish Football Federation chief Luis Rubiales has appeared before a High Court judge over allegations of sexual assault. It’s part of the investigation into a complaint made by female footballer Jenni Hermoso, who said Rubiales kissed her without her consent after her country's World Cup victory in August. Spain analyst Graham Keeley unpacks how this will impact Spanish football.
September 15, 2023
