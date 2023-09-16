POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Former Spanish FA chief given restraining order over kiss scandal
Former Spanish FA chief given restraining order over kiss scandal
Former Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales has been handed a restraining order following sexual assault allegations by Jenni Hermoso the footballer he kissed at the Women's World Cup final. He's been banned from contacting her or going within 200 metres of her. But the star players' team mates say more needs to be done as many of them refused to answer the Spanish call up as Irem Aksu reports.
September 16, 2023
