Pressure mounts on Italian PM Giorgia Meloni to tackle influx
The United Nations has said thousands of migrants who have arrived by boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa must be relocated. There are concerns resources could run low as the small island now hosts more migrants than residents after seven thousand landed in just 48 hours. European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has said she will travel to Lampedusa as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says the pressure on Italy is unbearable. Joel Flynn reports from Rome.
September 16, 2023
