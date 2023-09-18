Erdogan meets Garibashvili, Musk at Turkish House

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a series of meetings ahead of the UN General Assembly. He's met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and discussed the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor Initiative. Later on Sunday, he met Tesla and X owner Elon Musk at Turkish House. Erdogan is said to have invited Musk to visit Türkiye, and asked about opening a seventh Tesla factory there. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has been following the meetings in New York.
September 18, 2023
