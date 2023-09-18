POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia calls on UN's top court to throw out Ukraine’s genocide case
Russia calls on UN's top court to throw out Ukraine’s genocide case
Moscow has called on the United Nations' highest court to throw out Ukraine's legal case over allegations of genocide used to justify Putin's 2022 invasion. Kiev launched the case shortly after Russia began its military assault last year, arguing that the attack was based on false claims of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine. Political scientist, Jason Jay Smart has more.
September 18, 2023
