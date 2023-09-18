POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Libya's public health emergency, flooded areas at risk
Libya's public health emergency, flooded areas at risk
The aid charity said the disaster has contaminated water sources - leaving thousands without access to clean drinking water. It also warned at least 55 children have become sick in the city of Derna. Dams above the city burst in a storm a week ago - killing thousands - with even more still missing. Among those hit hardest are non-Libyans - some of whom have fled wars in neighbouring countries - and now find themselves homeless again - as Priyanka Navani reports.
September 18, 2023
