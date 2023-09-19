POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry
21:00
World
One on One Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry
The re-normalisation process between Türkiye and Egypt began in May, as Türkiye also began to mend ties with the other powerhouse in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia. Following Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Cairo in March, the two countries agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to ambassador level in July. Türkiye-Egypt relations had been anything but cordial in recent years but as the re-normalisation process continues, improved ties will shape the future of the MENA region, including Libya. TRT World sat down with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to talk about Türkiye-Egypt relations, Saudi-Iran rapprochement, and the Sudan war.
September 19, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?