One on One Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

The re-normalisation process between Türkiye and Egypt began in May, as Türkiye also began to mend ties with the other powerhouse in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia. Following Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s visit to Cairo in March, the two countries agreed to upgrade bilateral ties to ambassador level in July. Türkiye-Egypt relations had been anything but cordial in recent years but as the re-normalisation process continues, improved ties will shape the future of the MENA region, including Libya. TRT World sat down with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to talk about Türkiye-Egypt relations, Saudi-Iran rapprochement, and the Sudan war.