Poland to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine over grain row

Poland says it will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the move in an address on Polish television on Wednesday night. The move is part of an escalating row with Ukraine over an EU decision to let grain imports into the European market. Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have imposed a ban on the imports, claiming they will undercut their own farmers. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.