One on One: Arab League Permanent Representative to the UN, Maged Abdelaziz

During the United Nations General Assembly, nearly 30 foreign ministers from Europe and the Middle East came together to introduce a fresh initiative, the 'Peace Day Effort.' Spearheaded by the European Union, Saudi Arabia, the Arab League, Egypt, and Jordan, they pledged to develop a 'Peace Supporting Package' with the goal of benefiting both Israelis and Palestinians once a peace agreement is reached. TRT World spoke to Maged Abdelaziz, the Arab League's Permanent Representative to the UN, about this latest peace initiative.
September 23, 2023
