Her ride, her rules: Nairobi's inspiring female cabbie
04:53
World
Her ride, her rules: Nairobi's inspiring female cabbie
Join us in discovering the heartwarming story of a woman who was inspired to become a taxi driver after not being able to find an Uber to take her sick mom to the hospital. Female cab drivers are rare due to societal stereotypes and safety concerns, women are discouraged from entering male-dominated professions like driving taxis. Nevertheless, Veronica Wachira, a mother of two, has defied these odds in Nairobi, Kenya. Here's her story.
September 24, 2023
