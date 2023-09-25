POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
One on One: East Timor President Jose Manuel Ramos-Horta
It's consistently held competitive elections and had peaceful transitions of power since gaining independence from Indonesia in 2002 but the small southeast Asian nation of East Timor still grapples with fragile democratic institutions. Nobel Peace laureate Jose Ramos-Horta has served as the country's president since May last year. TRT World spoke to him about East Timor's progress, relations with its neighbours and the UN's role in problem solving.
September 25, 2023
