POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Senator vows to stay in Congress, fight charges
02:06
World
US Senator vows to stay in Congress, fight charges
The US Senator from New Jersey, Bob Menendez, has refused calls to resign. He's been charged with accepting bribes from three businessmen, and passing on sensitive military information to the Egyptian government. On Friday, Menendez stepped back from his role as the chairperson of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, despite calls from his state's governor to leave Congress entirely. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
September 26, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?