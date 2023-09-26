World Share

Saudi ambassador arrives in Palestine amid normalization talks

The first appointed Saudi ambassador to Palestine has arrived in the Occupied West Bank, and has submitted his credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas. It's the first time a Saudi delegation has visited Palestinian territories in three decades. While the two sides discuss bilateral relations, all eyes are on the Palestinian reaction to a proposed normalisation deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel which both sides indicate is cgetting closer. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from Occupied East Jerusalem.