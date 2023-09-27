POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ex-rugby players deal with sport's long-term effects
03:04
World
Ex-rugby players deal with sport's long-term effects
The Rugby World Cup in France is a joy for millions of fans and the pinnacle of the sport's calendar. Yet, for a growing number of former players, it's a reminder of the physical toll they've paid for their love of the game, particularly with head injuries sustained on the pitch. Many are campaigning for safer play, and some believe the sport's governing bodies are falling short. Simon McGregor-Wood investigates.
September 27, 2023
