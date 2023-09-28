World Share

EU hopes to finalise deal over proposed new migration rules

The European Union is poised to reach a significant agreement on crisis regulations for migration. After a meeting of home affairs ministers in Brussels on Thursday, the EU said it had made 'significant progress' in last minute talks over the issue. Sticking points apparently remain in the talks, however, from Italy and Germany. Nonetheless, it could mark a big step forward in EU efforts to deal with the record numbers of migrants arriving this year. TRT World's Joel Flynn has more.