POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Record numbers of migrants struggle to enter US for better life
02:19
World
Record numbers of migrants struggle to enter US for better life
The crisis at the US-Mexico border shows no sign of slowing down, as record numbers of migrants continue to make the desperate and dangerous journey to America. The Mexican government has begun transporting people away from its southern border to other locations, from where they can start the American asylum process. Authorities report deploying nearly two hundred vehicles to move over 8,000 migrants. Andy Roesgen sent this report from Texas.
September 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?