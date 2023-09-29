World Share

What Would a Nuclear Deal With China Mean for Türkiye’s Energy Security?

A deal for China to build a nuclear power plant in Turkiye is near. That's according to Turkiye's energy minister who gave hints that negotiations are reaching the final stages. The construction is planned to take place in Turkiye's Kirklareli province in the eastern Thrace region within the next few months. Once completed, it will be Turkiye's 3rd nuclear plant and a major leap for Ankara's 2053 net zero emission goals. Guests: Filiz Katman Director at IAU–EPPAM Einar Tangen Political and Economic Affairs Analyst