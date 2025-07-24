AFP urges Israel to allow evacuation of its freelancers from Gaza
News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) is urging Israel to allow its Gaza-based freelancers to evacuate the besieged enclave as conditions there worsen under war, hunger and Tel Aviv’s crippling blockade.
July 24, 2025
With foreign media barred, Palestinian journalists have been the only eyes on the ground.
