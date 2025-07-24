Japan’s first female PM: Shattering the glass ceiling or a right turn?

When US Delta forces failed in Somalia

Cold War nuclear bunker in England close to collapse due to coastal erosion

Kurtulmus: No peace until Israel is held accountable over Gaza

War on Gaza Share

AFP urges Israel to allow evacuation of its freelancers from Gaza

News agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) is urging Israel to allow its Gaza-based freelancers to evacuate the besieged enclave as conditions there worsen under war, hunger and Tel Aviv’s crippling blockade.