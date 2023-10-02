World Share

Donald Trump appears in New York court for civil fraud trial

Former US president Donald Trump is in a New York court to face fraud charges brought against him and two of his sons over their business practices. The lawsuit alleges he lied about the value of his properties and other assets for years. New York's attorney general is now seeking $250M in penalties, and wants Trump and his sons removed from the management of the family's business empire. Constitutional law analyst Bruce DelValle explains whether this particular trial will impact any of the 4 other cases against him Trump.