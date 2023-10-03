POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU foreign ministers meet in Kiev in display of solidarity
EU foreign ministers have held talks with their Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv - it's the first time such a gathering has taken place outside of the bloc. The meeting is designed to show solidarity and dispel any sense of fatigue with Ukraine's conflict with Russia, afterwards the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed over 5 billion dollars in military aid for Kyiv next year. Our European Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood Reports.
October 3, 2023
