POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US confirms delivery of seized Iranian ammunition to Ukraine
02:13
World
US confirms delivery of seized Iranian ammunition to Ukraine
The US has sent more than a million rounds of confiscated Iranian ammunition to Ukraine. The US military intercepted a ship carrying the weapons last December. It says they were destined for Houthi rebels in Yemen, in violation of a UN arms embargo. It's a timely delivery for Ukraine. It comes as a question mark hangs over future US aid packages... and NATO voices concerns over dwindling weapons supplies. Melinda Nucifora has more.
October 5, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?