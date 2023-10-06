October 6, 2023
Biden announces wall along Mexico border
US President Joe Biden is under fire after announcing a wall will be built along a section of the country's southern border with Mexico. While the White House insists it is not a policy reversal, it is a departure from Biden's original promise before he took office. The move has angered Mexico's president, even as members of the US administration visit the country for talks. Craig Boswell is in Washington with more.
