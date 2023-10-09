POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel continues retaliatory strikes in Gaza after Hamas attack
01:30
World
Israel continues retaliatory strikes in Gaza after Hamas attack
2023 was already the deadliest year for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the United Nations began keeping track of fatalities back in 2005. Israeli forces along with Israeli settlers have attacked Palestinian neighbourhoods repeatedly since Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power in December. The fragile nature of relations between both sides have escalated on many occasions in the past. But Hamas's operation on Israel threatens to further destabilise the already precarious Middle East region. Our correspondent Jon Brain looks back at how the attack unfolded and why.
October 9, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?