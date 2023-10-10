World Share

Netanyahu Says Gaza Bombardment “Have Only Started”

It was the deadliest incursion into Israel since the October war exactly 50 years ago. In a wide, coordinated attack, Hamas launched an assault into Israeli towns along the border with Gaza. Israeli officials said they are now in a state of war and described the attack as a serious intelligence failure. They vowed to inflict an unprecedented price on Hamas in Gaza, which includes a total siege on the more than two million people living in the area. Hamas launched its operation on Saturday, killing more than 900 Israelis while also taking over 150 people hostage. The incursion was followed by hundreds of rockets. Israel responded with its own counterattack with massive air strikes on Gaza that leveled entire buildings. Gazan health officials say more than 700 people have been killed in missile strikes and gun battles. The number of deaths on both sides is expected to rise in the coming days. Meanwhile Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that both Israelis and Palestinians are suffering and reiterated Turkiye’s desire to help stop the conflict and bring peace to the region. Gaza has been under a crippling blockade since 2007 and is expected to suffer further under the seige. Guests: Federico Donelli Assistant Professor at Trieste University Tarek Cherkaoui Head of TRT World Research Centre