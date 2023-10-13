Poland to hold national referendum on migration on Sunday

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Polish voters will be presented with two separate ballot papers this Sunday. One to elect members of their parliament in a general election, the other for a controversial referendum. It's the idea of the ruling Law and Justice Party and it features four separate questions which require simple yes or no answers. One of them concerns immigration, one of the most divisive issues in the current campaign. The opposition say the questions are loaded and are urging Poles to boycott the referendum. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
October 13, 2023
