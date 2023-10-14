POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Poles head to 'most important vote since fall of communism'
02:55
World
Poles head to 'most important vote since fall of communism'
Sunday's election in Poland is hailed as the country's most important since the fall of communism. The nationalist Law and Justice Party is seeking an unprecedented third term. Since it came to power in 2015, it has overseen rapid economic growth but has also triggered a deepening conflict with the EU. The party is leading in the polls but could be forced into a coalition. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Warsaw.
October 14, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?