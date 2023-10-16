POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rafah border crossing remains closed
02:08
World
Rafah border crossing remains closed
There's critical aid waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing with Gaza. Earlier on Monday, there were indications the border could be opened to allow the aid in, and for foreign nationals to leave Gaza, but Israel has denied an Egyptian statement that a ceasefire had been agreed for southern Gaza, during which the aid would be moved. As Claire Herriot reports, for now, the crossing remains closed.
October 16, 2023
