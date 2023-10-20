POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US activists disrupt nomination of new US ambassador to Israel
World
Activists demanding ceasefire in Israel-Palestine war have disrupted US Senate hearing to nominate new ambassador to Israel. Mohamad Habehh (American Muslims for Palestine), Huwaida Arraf (Palestinian activist) and Irene Siegel (Jewish American activist) were arrested by the police. As of now, around 15 members of Congress support a resolution, led by Congresswoman Cori Bush, calling for a “ceasefire”, “immediate de-escalation” and “humanitarian assistance into Gaza”.
October 20, 2023
