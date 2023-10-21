POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel says to 'immediately' step up its strikes on Gaza
Israel's military has just announced it will "immediately" step up air strikes on Gaza. It's come at a news conference where a senior official said it is now preparing the next phase of war, to enter Gaza. On Saturday morning twenty trucks of aid were allowed to head through the Rafah border crossing from Egypt, carrying limited but vital supplies to a desperate population. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
October 21, 2023
