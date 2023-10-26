World Share

Israel conducts overnight 'targeted raid' with tanks in Gaza

Overnight, Israel carried out its biggest ground incursion into Gaza since it's attack began three weeks ago. Israel says it targeted Hamas positions, just a few hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the main ground operation would only happen after proper planning. In addition to the relentless aerial onslaught that's left more than 7,000 people dead in Gaza, Israeli forces have been carrying out raids in the occupied West Bank. The UN says the bombing has also destroyed half of all residential units in Gaza while the siege means all medical units are on the brink of collapse. Shoaib Hasan has the latest.