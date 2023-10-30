What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Spain's Political Deadlock: When will it end?

Spanish voters went to the polls nearly 3 months ago, and still the country is without a formal government. The clock is ticking. Can enough parties come together to form a coalition or is Spain limping towards yet another election? Guests: Andrew Dowling Reader in Hispanic Studies at Cardiff University Guifre Jordan Journalist at Catalan News Pablo Calderon Martinez Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations at Northeastern University, London