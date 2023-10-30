POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Spain's Political Deadlock: When will it end?
Spain's Political Deadlock: When will it end?
Spanish voters went to the polls nearly 3 months ago, and still the country is without a formal government. The clock is ticking. Can enough parties come together to form a coalition or is Spain limping towards yet another election? Guests: Andrew Dowling Reader in Hispanic Studies at Cardiff University Guifre Jordan Journalist at Catalan News Pablo Calderon Martinez Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations at Northeastern University, London
October 30, 2023
