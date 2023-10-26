POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Collective mass media bias and its effects on the Gaza conflict
08:52
World
Collective mass media bias and its effects on the Gaza conflict
What subtle yet calculated tactics do Western media employ to shape public perception on the recent violence in Gaza and the long-running Israel-Palestine conflict? Discover how language and media bias affect the course of events related to Israel-Palestine through this glimpse into the realm of media narratives and learn about the implications of these crafted narratives and how they affect the victims of the decades-long Israel-Palestine conflict.#Palestine #Israel #Warcrimes #Netanyahu #Conflict
October 26, 2023
