World Share

EU leaders agree to call for humanitarian pauses

In Brussels, hundreds of people have been rallying in support of Palestine, as EU leaders hold a summit there on how to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Protesters demanded an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian land, which is illegal under international law.The demonstration comes after EU leaders were finally able to produce a draft statement calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, following days of negotiation. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, has this report from Brussels.