POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU leaders agree to call for humanitarian pauses
02:22
World
EU leaders agree to call for humanitarian pauses
In Brussels, hundreds of people have been rallying in support of Palestine, as EU leaders hold a summit there on how to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Protesters demanded an end to Israel's occupation of Palestinian land, which is illegal under international law.The demonstration comes after EU leaders were finally able to produce a draft statement calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza, following days of negotiation. Our Europe Correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood, has this report from Brussels.
October 27, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?