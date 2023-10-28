TRT World celebrates 8th year anniversary

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World's 8th Anniversary is a celebration of excellence, marked by our recent Emmy Award win. We foster a global dialogue, aiming to inspire reactions, broaden perspectives, and foster cross-cultural understanding. Our field-first approach ensures live global event coverage with a human-oriented focus. This commitment to quality has earned us the 2023 International Emmy Award for our 'Ukraine Wartime Diaries' series, part of our acclaimed 'Off the Grid' documentary series. As an Emmy award-winning news channel, we continue to deliver exceptional and reliable broadcasts.
October 28, 2023
