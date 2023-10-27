What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

EU agrees to call for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to flow

EU leaders have concluded their latest summit in Brussels. They agreed a statement calling for humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza and for a peace summit to revive hopes for a two-state solution. On Friday, they turned to economic matters and how to increase the EU’s budget to fund more defence spending and aid to Ukraine. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.