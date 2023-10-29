POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye marks 100th anniversary of republic on October 29
02:56
World
Türkiye marks 100th anniversary of republic on October 29
The Turkish republic has entered its second century. Founded on October 29, 1923 by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the modern nation of almost 85 million people is an important player on the world stage. Nationwide celebration continue to be held across the country and people commemorate the founder of the republic, Atatürk, and all martyred. Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara on how Turks have been marking their country's historic milestone.
October 29, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?