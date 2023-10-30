POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Over 60 people detained after unrest at Dagestan airport
02:45
World
Over 60 people detained after unrest at Dagestan airport
Russia's government is holding an emergency meeting after a mob looking for Israeli and Jewish passengers rioted at Mak-hach-kalar airport in the southern region of Dagestan. It happened after word spread of the arrival of a plane carrying Israeli nationals from Tel Aviv. Dagestan is a Muslim majority region of Russia and anti-Israel emotions are high as the onslaught on Gaza continues. Shoaib Hasan has the story.
October 30, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?