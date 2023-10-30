What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Over 60 people detained after unrest at Dagestan airport

Russia's government is holding an emergency meeting after a mob looking for Israeli and Jewish passengers rioted at Mak-hach-kalar airport in the southern region of Dagestan. It happened after word spread of the arrival of a plane carrying Israeli nationals from Tel Aviv. Dagestan is a Muslim majority region of Russia and anti-Israel emotions are high as the onslaught on Gaza continues. Shoaib Hasan has the story.