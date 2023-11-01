World Share

Rafah crossing opens for injured Palestinians, foreign nationals

Egypt has opened the Rafah Border crossing to allow dozens of the mostly severely wounded Palestinians in Gaza to receive medical treatment in Egypt. The gates have opened nearly 24 hours after Israeli airstrikes hit the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza. At least 50 civilians and a Hamas commander were killed in that attack. Still, hundreds of thousands of Gazans who desperately need emergency services are without medical assistance and are also cut off from the outside world after another communication and internet blackout. Claire Herriot reports.