Israeli army 'tortures' blindfolded Palestinians with children’s song

Israeli TikTokers have been mocking Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank by playing a children’s song on a loop as other Israelis pretend to be detained or blindfolded. The trend started after a video went viral on social media of the Israeli army abusing blindfolded Palestinians they had detained and subjecting them to a song on repeat for 8 hours. #MeniMamtera #TikTok #Palestine