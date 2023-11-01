POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli army 'tortures' blindfolded Palestinians with children’s song
Israeli army 'tortures' blindfolded Palestinians with children’s song
Israeli TikTokers have been mocking Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank by playing a children’s song on a loop as other Israelis pretend to be detained or blindfolded. The trend started after a video went viral on social media of the Israeli army abusing blindfolded Palestinians they had detained and subjecting them to a song on repeat for 8 hours. #MeniMamtera #TikTok #Palestine
November 1, 2023
