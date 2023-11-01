POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israeli forces bomb Jabalia refugee camp for second day in a row
01:58
World
Israeli forces bomb Jabalia refugee camp for second day in a row
Israeli forces have struck Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp for the second day in a row. At least 50 civilians were killed in Tuesday's strikes, and the death toll from Wednesday's attack is rising. Just hours earlier, the Rafah border crossing opened to allow dozens of severely wounded Gazans into Egypt for medical treatment. Hundreds of foreign nationals are also being allowed to leave. Still, hundreds of thousands more Gazans desperately in need of help remain without medical and humanitarian assistance. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
November 1, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?