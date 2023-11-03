World Share

Israel uses white phosphorus to target UN schools

Israel has targeted a UN-run school, where civilians were taking refuge, in a fresh bout of bombardment. UNWRA, the UN agency for Palestine, says that four of its schools were targeted by Israel in one single day, killing at least 23 Palestinians. The bombardment included white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon forbidden by international law, several witnesses said. Amnesty International says Israel has been using white phosphorus in both Lebanon and Gaza for the last 27 days.