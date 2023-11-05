World Share

Israel bombs refugee camps in Gaza, rejects calls for a pause

After 30 days of destruction, Israel's bombardment of Gaza is intensifying while its troops advance through the Strip. Israeli air strikes hit another refugee camp in Gaza on Sunday. Buraij refugee camp is located next to a school, where many displaced Palestinians are taking shelter. A number of people have been killed and injured. Earlier, an overnight air strike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp killed dozens of people. Officials say 9,770 Gazans have been killed since October 7. Ilyas Avci reports.