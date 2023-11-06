What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Israel's attack on civilians has been sparking worldwide protests

It’s been a month since renewed violence between Hamas and Israel broke out, prompting Israel to launch a fresh barrage on Gaza, killing nearly ten thousand people. The overwhelming majority of the victims have been women and children. That violence has sparked worldwide protests in solidarity with the Palestinians. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah takes a look at some of the reaction from the Muslim world.