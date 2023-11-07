POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Western leaders oppose Gaza ceasefire despite street protests
02:27
World
Western leaders oppose Gaza ceasefire despite street protests
In the month since Hamas's attack on Israel, the streets of Europe have seen weekly demonstrations. The largest by far have been those supporting the Palestinians and criticising Israel's military response in Gaza. But despite the mounting death toll, most European governments continue to vigorously defend Israel's right to defend itself - despite many also calling for a humanitarian pause in the fighting. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
November 7, 2023
