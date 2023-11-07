Israeli attacks on Gaza destabilize regional relations

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel's attacks on Gaza have also had a destabilizing effect across the region. Tel Aviv's brutal bombardment of Palestinians is causing cracks in the Abraham Accords and its newly established relations with key Arab countries like the UAE and Bahrain. Skirmishes between Hezbollah and the Israel army have already raised concerns of an expansion of the conflict amid rising rhetoric from Iran -the Jewish state's main nemesis- in the region. The rising tensions have also had an impact on the regional economy with the IMF warning of a massive slowdown. Shoaib Hasan takes a closer look.
