POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Biden, Netanyahu discussed potential 'tactical pauses' in Gaza
02:58
World
Biden, Netanyahu discussed potential 'tactical pauses' in Gaza
The US plans to upgrade Israel's already enlarged war arsenal, giving bombs the power of guided precision. The US also plans to give 14.5 billion dollars to Israel, which includes four billion dollars for its Iron Dome system. But there's growing anger within the US against Washington's unwavering support. And the bill that passed in the lower house is unlikely to cross the Senate, as it includes cuts to US support to Ukraine. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.
November 7, 2023
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?