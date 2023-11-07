POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
More than 4,200 children killed by Israeli bombs since October 7
01:45
World
More than 4,200 children killed by Israeli bombs since October 7
One month of aerial bombardments on Gaza and the statistics are an illustration of the brutality of this conflict between Israel and Hamas. 10-thousand Palestinians are dead - over half of them are woman and children. Many more have been wounded while hundreds of thousands have been displaced. Despite calls for a ceasefire, Israel's aerial bombardment of one of the most densely populated regions in the world continues. The UN says a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Gaza as Israel refuses to let vital aid and supplies into the territory. Joel Flynn has more.
November 7, 2023
