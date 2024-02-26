POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Palestine Talks | Dr. Omar Suleiman on Israel’s war on Gaza, the media’s role and the dehumanisation of Palestinians
34:25
World
Palestine Talks | Dr. Omar Suleiman on Israel’s war on Gaza, the media’s role and the dehumanisation of Palestinians
Dr. Omar Suleiman is an influential American Muslim imam, theologian, human rights activist and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research. In an interview with TRT World’s Baba Umar, Suleiman talks about Israel’s war on Gaza, its usage of biblical scriptures and dehumanising language to undermine Palestinian resistance, media coverage of the conflict, and the role of American politicians and civil society vis-a-vis the war.
February 26, 2024
